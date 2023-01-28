La La Anthony is opening up about her thoughts on marriage, revealing that most of the married people she’s friends with are all miserable in their relationships.

“The people in the public eye go through stuff,” Anthony began. “It’s like this kinda idea of like, well, people don’t feel bad for them, or what did you expect, or what did you think.”

She continued, “Especially even dealing with athletes. It’s kinda like, well, what did you think was gonna happen? Guess what? Nobody goes into a marriage thinking that that’s gonna happen. No, you don’t go into a marriage thinking that. If you thought that and believed that your connection with that person wasn’t something different, then you wouldn’t get married to them.”

Advertisement

When Charlamagne mentioned that La La previously said that “people are gon’ cheat,” Anthony corrected him, insisting that entering into a marriage isn’t the same when expectations have been laid.

“I went into a marriage saying I found a connection with someone that, we’re gonna do it different,” she explained. “Regardless if you’re an athlete, whatever you are, entertainer. Any kind of business you’re in.”

I don’t hear people who aren’t married saying like, ‘I wanna get married.’ You just start hearing it less and less,” she said on the show. “Like, before, that was a goal…I’m not in conversation with people who are like, ‘I can’t wait to meet someone and get married.’”

She went on to say: “Most–I’m not saying all, I’m being careful with my words–most married people that I know are miserable. And not happy. And don’t wanna be married.”

Is this true for married people?

Watch the video