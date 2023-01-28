Just two weeks ago, Neo-Soul singer Jaguar Wright was arrested after she got into a public fist fight with her husband. Now the singer documented her recent meltdown at a Chicago airport and posted it to her Instagram.

Throughout the video Jaguar admits she hasn’t taken her lithium as she screams and curses at the TSA agents about missing her flight. She shouts about her bag taking long and even shouts she can’t wait to get home to her gun. Eventually Jaguar is escorted out of the airport and is not allowed to fly.

Wright turned the industry upside down two years ago after alleging rumors about various celebrities. Her husband, Goomba, also posted a shocking video showing the singer face down on the ground during a recent arrest. In the video, Wright’s husband can be heard behind the camera explaining what took place before the arrest. According to Wright’s husband, the singer came to a barbershop with a friend by the name of Solar who helped the intoxicated singer assault him.

“She came up here and assaulted me while I was at a f***ing barbershop…Her and f***ing Solar came to the barbershop… bruised me and assaulted me,” he said.

He also accused his wife of throwing their late son’s ashes out the car window.

“THROWING [HER SON’S] ASHES OUT THE CAR, CALLING N***AS B***HES AND H**S,” HE SAID. “SOMEBODY ELSE CALLED THE COPS ON HER. I CAN’T CALM HER DOWN.”

He continued, “I never caused this to my wife…She did this to herself. Hanging out with… motherf***ing sex cultists… they both f***ing drunk as f**k.”

The husband claimed the incident stemmed from an altercation that took place the night before where he and Wright wrestled over a gun and the cops were called to stop her. Wright’s husband asked for prayers for the “Stay” singer.

Jaguar Wright and husband Goomba

“Please pray for her…Please, please, please pray for her. Pray for us… I don’t know why she did this sh*t, bro,” he said.

With the recent events we want to send healing energy to Jaguar.

Watch the shocking airport video below.