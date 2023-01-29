Breakups can be hard, but sometimes they can also be funny. Michael B. Jordan took to SNL this weekend (where he was joined by Lil Baby as a musical guest) to poke fun at the breakup- and himself.

The Creed actor and director cracked jokes about how his breakup with Harvey was his first public breakup (the two ended things in June of 2022). He joked that while most people get in shape after a breakup, he was already in peak physical condition from shooting Creed, to which he responded, “So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language,'” following up with, “estoy en Raya!” in heavily English-accented Spanish.

He appeared to take a few subtle jabs at Harvey by parading out four female cast members including Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, and Ego Nwodim, who all fawned over the star with Nwodim going so far as to rock a wedding dress.

He then noted that he didn’t have to worry about the internet finding many sad images of him online thanks to the famous “sad Michael Jordan” meme.

He also shared a throwback clip of himself at age 16 when he made his soap opera debut, joking about his “howling scene.”

The full opening monologue can be seen below.

He also appeared in skits mocking Southwest Airlines, a “Alpha” male confidence seminar host, a video game voiceover session, and more.

Lil Baby performed hits including “California Breeze” and “Forever.”