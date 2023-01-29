Last night, Michael B. Jordan showed his hilarious sense of humor during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The Creed III star and director delivered an opener poking fun at himself, his very public breakup, and humble beginnings before his heartthrob status.

“I’m so happy to be here. Michael B. Jordan, and tonight, Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Michael B. Joking. And honestly, Michael B. Nervous,” he said.

“Michael B. Vulnerable. But don’t worry, Michael B. Alright. Because Michael B. In therapy!”

He also joked about the unexpected reasons it was hard to get over his split with Lori Harvey.

“I just went through my very first public break-up. Now most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape!’ But I was already in Creed shape.”

He also mentioned he learned a new language to say en español that he’s on the Raya dating app.

In this Southwest spoof, the airline apologizes for the travel apocalypse of more than 16K canceled flights during the holidays. They promised to upgrade from 2002 computers to 2008 and recruit new flight crews from former Waffle House employees. “Come at them if you want, but these big b*tches don’t play!” Joran’s lounge captain threatened. “If it’s that important to you, just walk!”

Watch more videos of Michael B. Jordan’s debut below!