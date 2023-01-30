As she prepares for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Apple Music is providing Rihanna fans new and exclusive opportunities to appreciate and celebrate her musical talent.

Rihanna teased fans with a first-look clip earlier this month. As the big performance approaches, fans can enjoy Rihanna’s music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Starting today, customers can listen to the megastar’s tracks in Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio, displaying her heart-pumping anthems from her career fusing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding tent.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

Advertisement

Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference on February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST. Viewers may check in live or on demand via Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as the NFL Network.

You can hear the playlist below and learn more about Rihanna’s Road to Halftime here.