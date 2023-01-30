Diddy is showing more pictures of his new daughter, Love. Hitting Instagram, Diddy wrote, “IM BIG LOVE! She’s BABY LOVE!!!”

Diddy had a busy weekend on Instagram. On Friday, he hit the social media platform to let fans know that everybody should just chill at the end of the week.

“I declare the day of Friday a global multi-national mental health awareness holiday!” Diddy wrote online. “Every Fuck It Friday we’re going to say fuck the bullshit, fuck the stress ,fuck the news, fuck any of the bullshit that’s in your life that’s stressing you!”

Speaking in the post, as Love, Diddy stated the Friday celebration is all over the world. “I want you to say fuck it ’cause all week you’ve been dealing with the stress of life. The news. The evilness of this world. The why is this even going on? The stress from your job. The stress from your boss.”

It also appears Diddy is eyeing reality TV. TheJasmineBrand notes recent court filings that trademark a “reality-based television program” titled Diddy + 7.

The filing for the document was May 2, 2022, and was published for opposition on Jan. 3, 2023.