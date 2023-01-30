Ahead of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY-16) joined together at the construction site of the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx to announce $5 million in federal funding to help preserve and celebrate hip hop music’s history and influence over American culture. The Universal Hip Hop Museum will become a tourist hub honoring the music genre’s influence over art, music, fashion, film, marketing and entertainment, and celebrating the pioneers who built the culture, such as Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, DJ Red Alert, Run DMC, and KRS-One. The funds attained by Sen. Gillibrand, Sen. Schumer, and Rep. Bowman will go toward the construction of the facility, as well as K-12 educational programming.

The lawmakers were also joined by New York State Senator José M. Serrano, New York Senator Jamaal Bailey, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., former Peekskill Mayor and hip hop artist Andre Rainey, KRS-One, G. Simone, Roxanne Shanté, Grandmaster Flash, Eric B., and Grand Wizzard Theodore.

“The Bronx has historically been a creative incubator, nurturing so many genres of music ranging from doo-wop to salsa, but few genres have left a greater mark than hip hop music,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “It is amazing to see that what started as a party in the basement of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue became a global phenomenon that spawned artists and entrepreneurs like Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, Pitbull, and 50 Cent. With the 50th anniversary of hip hop right around the corner, I am proud to have secured funds to help the Universal Hip Hop Museum celebrate everything that is beautiful about hip hop culture.”

“Since its birth in the Bronx 50 years ago, Hip Hop culture has transcended language, race, age, in addition to geographic and socioeconomic barriers. It is a uniquely American art form that has become a global cultural movement. That’s why I’m so proud to deliver $5,000,000 to the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which will serve as the ‘Official Record of Hip Hop’,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer. “This museum will allow visitors from all around the world to come together in the Bronx and immerse themselves in Hip Hop culture of the past and present, as well as provide an important space for educational programs to empower our youth.”

“Hip Hop is a global movement that transcends beyond our borders. As a proud supporter of the creation of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, I am excited that there will be a cultural and artistic representation of Hip Hop’s profound impact on the world right here in this community,” said Congressman Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (NY-16). “The $5 million in federal funding secured for the Universal Hip Hop Museum demonstrates a commitment to recognizing the historic contribution Hip Hop has made in this country. For people who were disconnected from their continent, from their language, from their culture, and from their ancestry, Hip Hop represents the rebirth of a civilization. The pioneers of Hip Hop created a vessel that grew to impact nearly every facet of American culture and this funding is only the start of prioritizing and honoring those in our country who have paved the way for many generations to come.”

“The Universal Hip-Hop Museum will serve as an important space for the preservation and celebration of Hip-Hop culture,” said New York State Senator José M. Serrano. “Born in the Bronx 50 years ago, the cultural phenomenon known as Hip-Hop has changed the world and influenced music globally. My sincere thanks to Senator Gillibrand, Senator Schumer, and our Congressional delegation for their support of this important cultural venue”