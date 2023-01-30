Lola Brooke will perform on the next international headline tour of multi-platinum chart-topping rap superstar A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. This is her first international tour, presenting fans around the world with her electrifying stage presence and powerful performances.

The North American leg begins on Feb. 7 at Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO, travels across the country, and culminates on Mar. 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

She will fly across the Atlantic for the UK leg, which will begin on Mar. 22 at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, UK.

Lola’s rapid rise continues, following her debut track, “Don’t Play With It” which has over 50 million listens and peaked at #29 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. At the same time, she recently collaborated with Flo Milli and Maiya The Don on the official remix to “Conceited.”

You can hear both tracks below and cop your tickets to the show here.