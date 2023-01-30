STARZ announced today that its successful series Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of the season three release on March 17. Season four production has already commenced in New York, with Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Takers) joining the ensemble as a new series regular.

Detective Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between competing drug gangs, is played by Ealy. Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task unit that achieves actual outcomes against drug-related violence. While his accomplishments deserve public acknowledgment, nothing can replace his lost love.

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Season three of “Power Book II: Ghost” will premiere on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platforms in the UK and Brazil on Friday, March 17 at midnight. It will premiere on STARZ in the United States and Canada at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

You can see the teaser below.