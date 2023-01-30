Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae

Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”

Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”

.@DrewBarrymore reveals to @NiaLong that she's been dating people in secret for years 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DqUxgppHzf — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 27, 2023

Any potential dating may come after a break. Nia Long recently opened up about the last couple months of her life, which included the bombshell reveal of her ex-husband Ime Udoka cheating with a member of the Boston Celtics franchise. The affair led to his suspension from the team.

Speaking with Yahoo!, Nia Long held back tears thinking about the road to 2023.

“I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” Long said. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,’”

Nia Long had some thoughtful things to say about her #FreshPrince costar/friend Will Smith: “He’s carried a burden for many years to represent what perfection looks like.”



She also got emotional when that scrutiny reminded her of what she’s been through with her recent breakup. pic.twitter.com/fYS1vLj7gz — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 20, 2023

At the moment, Long is enjoying the single life. Fans are attempting to put her in a new situation, however. Long was posing on the red carpet for her latest film, You People, with Omarion, and the two flashed bright smiles, leading The Shade Room to wonder about their relationship status.

Stomping out the fire of “The smile on Omarion’s face says it all!”, Long entered the comments and set the record straight. “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF.”