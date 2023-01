Rickey Smiley Announces His Son Brandon Has Died at Age 32

Rickey Smiley has announced his oldest song Brandon has passed away at age 32.

“I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning,” Smiley said on Instagram. “I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.”

In the video, Smiley called for prayers as he is heading to Birmingham to be with his family. Smiley added a second message, which is available below, detailing his current feelings.

Rickey Smiley did not reveal a cause of death.