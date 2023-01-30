The Philadelphia Eagles are set for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. The Eagles are led by Jalen Hurts, who spoke about his journey following the team’s 31-7 win.

“My first year here [people] probably didn’t even want [me drafted] here. It was probably one of those things. But it always handles itself,” Hurts said to ESPN. “It was a big surprise to many. My favorite [Bible] verse, I went through a lot of stuff in college and it kind of stuck with me, John 13:7: ‘You may not know now but later you’ll understand.’ Hopefully people understand.”

Hurts were drafted in 2020 as support for Carson Wentz. In 2021, Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his second season as a full-time starter, Hurts is an MVP candidate and is now getting ready for the Super Bowl.

Following the Eagles’ win, Hurts took the stage and led the stadium in a performance of “Fly Eagles Fly.” You can see the moment below.