Patrick Mahomes makes playing on one leg look easy. The superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs will play in his third Super Bowl game and fought through a high ankle sprain to drop 326 yards of offense and two touchdowns.

“I just tried to do whatever I could to win, and obviously, there were times where you could see that it wouldn’t let me do what I wanted to,” Mahomes said in postgame to ESPN. “But I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison the chance to win. Obviously, we got the flag, and [Ossai] pushed me, pushed me pretty late there.

“I definitely didn’t feel good. I think the worst one was when I fumbled. I tried to pick it up, and that was probably the worst I tweaked it during the game. They got me close as they could to 100 percent. Then I just battled through, and I’ll have a few more weeks to get it ready.”

Mahomes will now get two weeks of recovery ahead of the Feb. 12 game in Phoenix.

