San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was injured during the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving the team on an island once the fourth quarterback also left the game with a concussion.

Watching the game at home, and seemingly hoping for a Niner’s victory, was wrestling legend Ric Flair who offered some criticism to the young star.

“.@brockpurdy13, I Crashed In An Airplane!!! Get In The Game! WTF!!!” Flair tweeted.

Advertisement

Purdy got back in the game, but was largely ineffective, only throwing two short passes and orchestrating plenty of handoffs to his skill players Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.

Purdy is believed to enter next season as QB1 for the Niners.