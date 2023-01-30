Multi-Platinum rapper/producer Vic Mensa has shared his first new song of the year, a soulful-rap love jam entitled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” via Roc Nation. The single, which features vocalist and bass virtuoso Thundercat along with R&B songstress Maeta on additional vocals and instrumentation, arrives alongside an awe-inspiring music video in which Mensa skydives in a custom recreation of a Virgil Abloh suit while playing guitar, serenading a female companion who awaits his arrival on the ground. “I made Strawberry Louis Vuitton while watching one of Virgil’s last LV films; the one with Saul Williams,” states Vic. “When I heard the sample it just spoke to me, so I chopped it, made the beat, and wrote the song on the spot. It was really a freestyle. I always imagined Thundercat doing the bridge… we recorded it when he was on tour and I was doing my art show in Chicago. When Virgil passed away I kind of felt like he had given this song to me; the gift that keeps on giving, in a way.” Vic Mensa has stated that he’s been working toward a new project, and “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” sets the bar high for what his fans should expect from the Grammy Nominated artist as Mensa not only produced the track, but co-directed the video as well. Vic will be performing the song accompanied by Maeta and Phony Ppl this Wednesday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.