Last year, Ma$e and Cam’Ron made amends after their longstanding Harlemite feud dating back to the late 90s, that only became more inflamed with the shooting deaths of Big L and Baby J during that era. Last week, Cam and Ma$e had a one-night-only show featuring Jadakiss at Harlem’s Apollo Theater and performed their “Horse And Carriage” hit for the first time n their careers.

“Imma keep it a hundred: I ain’t do this song in so long. So Imma just act like y’all know it and do a little bit of this,” said Cam’Ron. Mase went on to say, “Yo, we never got to perform this song. We never got to perform this.”