[WATCH] Flavor Flav Says He Spent $2500 Per Day For Six Years On Crack

Public Enemy hypeman Flavor Flav joined DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast and spoke about his years long crack addiction along with other subjects that he mentioned in his upcoming book, Flavor Flav: The Icon The Memoir.

Flav said, “There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day for six years straight. You do the math. And that’s how much I spent on drugs.”