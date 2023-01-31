Hey Ice Spice, Chance the Rapper wants to know did you diss him. In Spice’s “In Ha Mood” single, the Bronx rapper uses a creative spin on the Chicago emcee’s name.
“He a rapper, but don’t got a chance/Stuck in my ways so I’m lovin’ my bands,” Spice spits.
Hearing it, Chano hit Instagram with a question: “Is this a diss or a shoutout”
Ice Spice would respond “Never” to the diss option.
Ice spice returns to the streets of New York for her latest video “In Ha Mood.” In less than a week, the video has already hit two million views, showcasing just how bright the Ice Spice star is shining.
In the video, Ice Spice hits a Bodega in B.B. Simon belts before hitting a photo studio for a snowy photoshoot. You can see it below.