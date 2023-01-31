Mustard is blasting back at his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, who states she is owed money from their divorce.

The Blast reports, legal documents show Mustard believes Thierry is creating hassles in their divorce proceedings, meanwhile he is forking over large amounts of money.

DJ Mustard wants joint legal and physical custody of his minor children and equal rights to make educational and medical decisions for them. Mustard also is willing to pay the agreed-upon monthly child support amount of $18,342. He also submitted a claim that he has paid $40,000 more than what has been asked.

“Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie,” Mustard’s court submission reads. “From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children. I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including private school tuition.

“Along with the voluntary child support, I also have continued paying for 100% of our children’s educational, medical and extra-curricular expenses. Finally, I have also paid 100% of our agreed-upon spousal support buy-out of $315,000 in accordance with the terms of the Premarital Agreement.”

Mustard is also has continued to pay the car note on his ex-wife’s Lamborghini Urus, which carried a price tag of $2,302 a month. He also petitions for spousal support to be nullified, although he has already delivered $315,000.

Mustard also calls for a cease of the attacks launched against her on Instagram, citing, she is “holding him out to the public in a false and defamatory light.”

In July, Chanel moved into a new home of her own. Chanel revealed it was the first time that she lived by herself.

“New Chapter stepping into my blessings!” Chanel wrote on Instagram. “This is the first time I have my own spot y’all.”

Chanel Dijon celebrates having her own spot for the first time. 🥳



This comes after DJ Mustard filed for divorce after 18 months of marriage, even though the two were together for over 12 years. pic.twitter.com/vK7y7eeXSw — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) June 30, 2022

In May 2022, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel Thierry, after two years of marriage.

Complex notes Mustard files for divorce in Los Angeles, claiming irreconcilable differences. The documents also state a prenup was in place.

Mustard and Chanel wed in 2018 and had been together since they were 19. Their relationship birthed three children in Kiylan (10), Kauner (7), and Kody (2).