Is Casanova headed home? Cas has been sitting behind bars on federal racketeering charges for some time, but perhaps that time is coming to a close. Speaking on The Joe Budden Podcast, Officially Ice gave an update.

I saw Casanova this week, shout out to him,” Ice said. “He sends everybody his love. He said he’s looking to get sentenced soon, and he thinks he’ll be out.”

Ice added, “He’s in Essex. I got somebody over there, and when I went to go see them, he just happened to walk out at the same time.”

Advertisement

In Nov. 2022, the Brooklyn-born rapper sponsored a Thanksgiving event at Children of Promise in Brooklyn, New York. Children of Promise’s mission is “to partner with children and families impacted by mass incarceration to dismantle the stigma and heal from the trauma plaguing Black and Brown communities.”

The event, which had fellow rapper Jay Critch in attendance, included activities and giveaways for the children of the program. Casanova sent in a video message for the attendees. “Children of Promise we giving back. We don’t stop giving back behind bars. You know what it is.”

In May 2022, Casanova pleaded guilty to numerous crimes in his Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case.