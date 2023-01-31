Matt Barnes is being sued by his fiance’s ex-husband David Patterson after the former NBA player spat on a man during a scuffle at a San Francisco 49ers playoff game.

In a suit obtained by The Blast, Barnes is being sued for battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The documents read Patterson believes he was “wrongfully, maliciously, and violently assaulted, battered, threatened and injured” by Barnes at the Jan. 22 game. Patterson now cites he “suffered and continues to suffer from injury, emotional distress, pain and suffering, embarrassment, and humiliation.”

Patterson would supply the courts with a run of texts between Matt Barnes and Melisa Andino, with one asking: “Melisa are your lips good for anything other than sucking d***? Control your man he’s losing it.” Additional messages show Barnes attempting to establish a confrontation.

Patterson is seeking unspecified damages in the case, leaving it up to the court to settle on a number.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Matt Barnes can be seen spitting on Patterson. After Barnes spat, he and Patterson engaged in a scuffle.

Barnes claimed the victim in the situation, citing Patterson escalated the situation. He would also file a temporary restraining order on Patterson two days after the incident.

“[Patterson] shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me,” Barnes said. “I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust.”

You can see the video below.