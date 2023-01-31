With the Michael Jackson biopic in its development stages, yesterday it was announced that Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew Jafaar, would be playing his uncle in the upcoming biopic.

Director Antoine Fuqua confirmed that they had found the actor to play MJ on his Instagram page. Jafaar is the second son of Jermaine Jackson, one of MJ’s older brothers who was a part of The Jackson 5. Jafaar posted on Twitter, after the announcement was made, that he is honored to portray his late uncle on the big screen.

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Katherine Jackson said in a statement that “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Just last week, Training Day and Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua was announced as the biopic’s director. Fuqua will be working alongside writer John Logan, and produced by Graham King, who previously worked on the critically acclaimed Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. King said that they had searched the world looking for someone to play the King Of Pop before choosing Jafaar.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” King said. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”