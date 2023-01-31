You People is a Netflix smash. The new movie starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Nia Long was watched by 2.8 million households from Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29.
The movie is now the second biggest movie premier of the past six months for the streaming service.
The approximately 3 million households attraction for You People was second only to The Gray Man, which launched in summer 2022. According to Samba TV, You People even outperformed the current Oscar candidate Glass Onion in its opening weekend.
Philadelphia, PA over-indexed the most (+60%) of the top 25 largest DMAs, followed by Atlanta, GA (+35%) and Detroit, MI (+20%). You People outperformed Gen Z (A20-24) and millennial (A25-34) households by 8% and 3%, respectively. It was significantly over-indexed with Black households (59%), and somewhat with Hispanic households (2%).
“Netflix’s latest star-packed rom-com ‘You People’ struck gold with audiences this weekend, blowing past the opening audience numbers of ‘Glass Onion’ to become the second biggest movie premiere for the streamer in the past six months in initial two-day viewership. Led by legendary comedian Eddie Murphy, ‘You People’ drew nearly 3 million households in its first weekend on Netflix, the most viewers for any recent Netflix original movie since this summer’s ‘The Gray Man.’– Dallas Lawrence, SVP at Samba TV
“Helmed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, the movie particularly resonated with Black households, who were overwhelmingly more likely to watch the movie than the national average – 59% more likely in fact, with The City of Brotherly Love, Atlanta, and Detroit all significantly over-indexing the national average viewership by strong double digits. Younger audiences were also drawn into the rom-com, including Gen Z and millennial households who also over-indexed in viewership.
“Recognizing the cross generational and diverse appeal of Eddie Murphy, Netflix leaned in and heavily-promoted the movie with prime placements during the Eagles vs. 49ers football game which no doubt helped lift overall discovery and drive tune in this weekend.”