You People is a Netflix smash. The new movie starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Nia Long was watched by 2.8 million households from Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29.

The movie is now the second biggest movie premier of the past six months for the streaming service.

The approximately 3 million households attraction for You People was second only to The Gray Man, which launched in summer 2022. According to Samba TV, You People even outperformed the current Oscar candidate Glass Onion in its opening weekend.

Philadelphia, PA over-indexed the most (+60%) of the top 25 largest DMAs, followed by Atlanta, GA (+35%) and Detroit, MI (+20%). You People outperformed Gen Z (A20-24) and millennial (A25-34) households by 8% and 3%, respectively. It was significantly over-indexed with Black households (59%), and somewhat with Hispanic households (2%).