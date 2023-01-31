The NFL Offseason will be a season of recovery for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The third-string-turned-starting quarterback suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow after being tackled during the team’s 31-7 blowout loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Purdy will be sidelined for six months, allowing time for him to return for training camp.

“My arm felt like it stretched out,” Purdy said. “I felt really just like a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back. Just pain really, all over.”

The 49ers are not in an intriguing quarterback situation. Their Week 1 starting quarterback, Trey Lance, broke his ankle in Week 2, canceling him out of the season. Backup Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13. His contract is currently up, making him a free agent.