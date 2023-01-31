Luka Doncic dropped 53 points on the Detroit Pistons and got their whole bench in an uproar. After ceiling the 111-105 win, Doncic strolled past the Pistons bench and entered a conversation with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen.

Heading to the bench Doncic chuckled at the coach, providing details of what was said in postgame to ESPN.

“I mean, since the first quarter, he was chirping,” Doncic said. “You know I’ll chirp back. From the first quarter, he was chirping. I don’t want to say the words. I have no problem with that. It’s basketball. It gets me going for sure.”

Advertisement

Pistons head coach, Dwane Casey, downplayed the interaction. “I liked it. I thought it really got us going, and that’s the way it should be with competitive guys. Doncic is competitive as heck. I love the way he plays, the way he carries himself, and I love the way our guys responded. They weren’t intimidated. So it’s all good. It was clean, nothing dirty about it.”

You can see the full moment and Doncic highlights below.