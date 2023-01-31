The NFL has officially released two teaser trailers featuring NFL stars in order to prepare fans for its blockbuster Super Bowl LVII hero spot. The teasers ran this weekend during the AFC and NFC championship games.

Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) pose as hotel bellhops, masking their voices to clearly enter a mystery hotel room in the first teaser.

In the second, Sauce Gardner (NY Jets) and Jalen Ramsey (LA Rams) are both suspiciously disguised as security guards, waiting for the ideal moment for some unknown occurrence (and emphasizing that “you can never have too much sauce!”).

Advertisement

The NFL stars are definitely after something unique, but finding out what that special something is by watching the blockbuster commercial that will be shown after the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The teasers and full ad, developed by 72andSunny, are directed by two-time Oscar nominee and ‘King of the Super Bowl’ Bryan Buckley, who has directed more than 65 Super Bowl commercials to date. Many of Buckley’s works are in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art, and he has received the DGA award, multiple Emmy awards, and over 60 Cannes Lions, including two Grand Prix victories in 2019.

You can see teaser one here and the second one here.