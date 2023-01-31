Gap’s latest campaign pays tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, passed away by suicide at 40 years old on December 13. Prior to his sudden passing, the adored “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ and dancer, posed in front of the camera for The Gap’s upcoming collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus.

Boss began his career alongside Degeneres as a guest DJ for her talk show in 2014 and became a co-executive producer in 2020. The Gap × The Brooklyn Circus campaign features other stars such as “Pose” actress Indya Moore, “Euphoria” star Javon Walton and model and activist Bethann Hardison.

This collaboration “explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep — blending academia, music and Black culture and street style from the 1960s through today,” said the press release.

Over the last 50 years, The Gap has expanded into seven different brands, especially loved by active consumers of different crafts. Signature styles from both brands are represented, like the cuffed chinos and varsity jacket modeled by Boss in the campaign.

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi’s work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” a press release for the campaign reads.

Allison Holker Boss, the late dancer and choreographer’s wife, shared a sentimental statement as well that read, “When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them. We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

He and Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death. They have three children together: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Gap further announced that it will support the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional health in Boss’ honor. This organization provides free and confidential around-the-clock emotional support and care to those in need.

The line will be released on both brands’ websites Tuesday and will also be available to shop at select Gap stores as well as The Brooklyn Circus’ Boreum Hill flagship location.