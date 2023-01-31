The parent company of the Utah Jazz, Smith Entertainment Group, has teamed up with Cactus Jack, the record label and clothing line of multi-platinum hip-hop artist Travis Scott, to create a series of exciting events that will enhance the viewing experience for fans converging on downtown Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star 2023. Cactus Jack will organize a number of activations over the course of the partnership’s weekend-long run, giving residents and visitors alike more chances to take in the excitement that only a big event like All-Star weekend could offer.

The Depot will host a series of private concerts featuring great acts chosen by Travis. On Friday, Feb. 17, Don Toliver and Sheck Wes will perform, and further acts that will headline the venue on Saturday, February, will be announced soon. The DJ for the Concert Series is Chase B. At 8 o’clock, both concerts are set to start. Starting on Friday, Feb. 3, tickets for the Cactus Jack Concert Series will be available here for $150 per ticket, per night. There is a cap of 1,200 visitors per evening.

Motivated by his passion for the sport, Travis has collaborated with professional snowboarder and entrepreneur Jeremy Jones to assemble an impressive lineup of competitors for this two-day snowboarding contest, including friends of Travis Jake Canter and Zeb Powell. Prior to the professionals taking to the rails for the finals on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 3-6pm, amateurs will compete on Friday, Feb. 17 from 2 to 5 pm. Travis will watch the competition on Saturday and support the winners. Grit Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz, and Cactus Jack, is free and accessible to the public. It takes place at Olympic Legacy Plaza at The Gateway.

Travis will present exclusive product drops from the Cactus Jack collection in collaboration with Mitchell and Ness as part of The Shop Salt Lake City, a cutting-edge pop-up retail activation that will be housed at The Gateway and accessible to the general public from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 19. New merchandise will be released every day. The public can visit the Cactus Jack pop-up store at 16 N. Rio Grande from Thursday, Feb.16 through Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, Feb. 19.

“It’s a dream to be able to collaborate with Smith Entertainment Group and the Utah Jazz to create iconic experiences on a canvas like Salt Lake City – especially during a time like All-Star weekend,” said Travis Scott. “I love Utah and have been coming here for years to snowboard. Salt Lake City is definitely going to be the place everyone will want to be.”

“Travis has a one-of-a-kind vision that has made him one of the most popular artists in the world, and we are excited for him to bring his creative energy to Utah,” said Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz. “We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with him on these activations that will help even more fans and the community engage in amazing All-Star weekend celebrations.”

The Utah Jazz will co-host NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City, which will unite the best and most ardent players for a world celebration of the league. The formal festivities will run from Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, February 19.