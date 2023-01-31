Burna Boy’s official music video for the fan favorite “Common Person” has dropped.

The video begins with the excitement Burna Boy brings by visitng a village in Africa where he assists with the everyday duties of the people, showing that he is still connected despite his superstar status.

Burna Boy has been nominated for Best Global Music Performance for his Gold RIAA certified hit “Last, Last” and “Best Global Music Album” for his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, at the GRAMMYs.

You can tap into the new video below.