Ice spice returns to the streets of New York for her latest video “In Ha Mood.” In less than a week, the video has already hit two million views, showcasing just how bright the Ice Spice star is shining.

In the video, Ice Spice hits a Bodega in B.B. Simon belts before hitting a photo studio for a snowy photoshoot.

Ice Spice will have an impressive first week for her debut EP, Like…? According to HitsDailyDouble, the six-track release will move 14,500 album-equivalent units in his first week.

Named after one of her signature catchphrases, the EP is the first release through her partnership with 10K Projects and Capitol Records.

The new project brings the 23-year-old in collaboration with producer RIOTUSA for six new singles, including the previously released bangers “Munch (Feelin U)” and “Bikini Bottom.” The release brings in Lil Tjay for the single “Gangsta Boo.”

Prior to its official release, “In Ha Mood” has amassed over 975K views on YouTube, 2.2M streams on SoundCloud, and 70K creations on TikTok. On the single, Ice Spice’s baddie demeanor exudes in the bars as she sidesteps munches, while being the one everyone wants to get next to.

You can tap in with the Bronx Baddie on the full EP below.