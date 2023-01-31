One thing about Meek Mill, he’s going to rap. After the Philadelphia Eagles bounced the San Francisco 49ers from the playoffs, leading to a Super Bowl berth, Meek took over Tupac’s “Hit Em Up” for a freestyle.

This for all my 49ers fans right here …

First off, fuck ya clique and the team you claim

Northside, Southside this an Eagles game

Y’all claim to keep it playa, but we packed ya bag

Plus the other quarterback, y’all couldn’t even pass it back

The Eagles orchestrated a 31-7 rout of the Eagles after the Niners lost two quarterbacks during the game. The Eagles will now face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. You can hear Meek wrap below.