Back in December, social media was shocked when Amar’e Stoudemire’s mugshot was posted following his arrest. The retired NBA player was arrested for allegedly slapping and punching his teen daughter following her graduation from the University of Miami.
Apparently the charges have been dropped…
CBS News reports:
The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday confirmed to CBS Miami that misdemeanor battery charges have been dropped against Amar’e Stoudemire, the former NBA star who had been accused of punching and slapping one of his teen daughters last month.
In an emailed statement, the state attorney’s office said “the case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case.”
He also released a statement following his arrest.
“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter. It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’ As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”