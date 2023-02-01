Back in December, social media was shocked when Amar’e Stoudemire’s mugshot was posted following his arrest. The retired NBA player was arrested for allegedly slapping and punching his teen daughter following her graduation from the University of Miami.

Apparently the charges have been dropped…

CBS News reports:

Advertisement

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday confirmed to CBS Miami that misdemeanor battery charges have been dropped against Amar’e Stoudemire, the former NBA star who had been accused of punching and slapping one of his teen daughters last month.

In an emailed statement, the state attorney’s office said “the case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case.”

He also released a statement following his arrest.