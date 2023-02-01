In keeping with its commitment to fostering the development of music in Africa, Audiomack has teamed up with MTV Base, one of the major youth entertainment channels on the continent. This collaboration will improve listeners’ access to quality music material while raising awareness of African musicians all throughout the continent.

The strategic alliance has been created as an editorial partnership with the goal of integrating the curatorial voice and programming of MTV Base into the Audiomack platform throughout Africa. This significant agreement, which will first concentrate on the Nigerian Afrobeats scene, will deepen partnerships between all parties involved in the music ecosystem, including listeners and musicians.

Charlotte Bwana, Director of Brands and Media Partnerships at Audiomack Africa, praised the undeniable expansion of the African music industry in recent years and emphasized the significance of alliances like this in ensuring accessibility and variety in meeting music listeners’ expectations in her remarks on this admirable partnership.

Advertisement

“The African music industry has experienced iconic and undeniable growth in the last few years, and this has done more to refine the expectations of listeners in terms of access to optimal music entertainment,” Bwana said. “In this regard, as the leading music streaming platform within the African continent, we understand that the satisfaction of our listeners’ demands is paramount, and we are constantly seeking new avenues and strategic partnerships to create value for the community.

“The collaboration with MTV Base, a renowned youth-driven African entertainment platform, will ensure that we satisfy our listeners’ demand for quality music entertainment, as MTV Base’s Music programs like Official Naija Top 10 (ONTT), amongst others will be available on Audiomack as playlists. These will also give artists the chance to be featured as playlist covers, and as a result, offer an increased opportunity in marketing efforts for African artists across both platforms which forms an integral part of our commitments.”

Busola Komolafe, Channel Manager at Paramount added, “We are excited about our partnership with Audiomack Africa as this will advance our mission of bringing premium music entertainment to our audiences. We strongly believe that this strategic collaboration will not only allow our audiences to listen to the best music wherever they are, whenever they want but will also give artists and other players within the music ecosystem a unique opportunity for their music to reach more youth across the African continent.”