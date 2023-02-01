Beyoncé is ready to immerse you into the world of Renaissance. The superstar singer has announced the dates for her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

The official dates for Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. pic.twitter.com/DHsHIz8lzn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2023

Hitting Instagram, Beyoncé shared an image of her riding a disco ball horse. The tour will hit Europe first before making a run across America starting July 12. Beyoncé will touch Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Houston, and more. The last show on the tour is on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

5.10: Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

5.14: Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium

5.17: Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

5.20: Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield

5.23: Sunderland, UK @ Stadium Of Light

5.26: Paris, FR @ Stade De France

5.29: London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5.30: London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6.06: Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

6.08: Barcelona, SP @ Olympic Stadium

6.11: Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome

6.15: Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion

6.17: Amsterdam, NL @jc Arena

6.21: Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

6.24: Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

6.27: Warsaw, PL @ Pge Nardowy

7.08: Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

7.09: Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

7.12: Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

7.15: Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

7.17: Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

7.20: Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

7.22: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

7.26: Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

7.29: New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

8.01: Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8.03: Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

8.05: Washington, DC @ Fedex Field

8.09: Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

8.11: Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

8.16: Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

8.18: Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8.21: St. Louis, MI @ Dome At Americas Center

8.24: Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

8.26: Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

8.30: San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

9.02: Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

9.11: Vancouver, CA @ Bc Place

9.13: Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

9.18: Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium

9.21: Dallas, TX @ At&t Stadium

9.23: Houston, TX @ Nrg Stadium

9.27: New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome