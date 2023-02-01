Drake’s October’s Very Own Teams with NFL for New Apparel Collection

Drake’s October’s Very Own Teams with NFL for New Apparel Collection

Drake’s October’s Very Own has teamed up with the NFL to deliver the OVO® x NFL co-branded hoodies, tees, and jackets. The capsule collection is made for the superfans to rep their teams in style.

Lil Wayne models the new collection for the Green Bay Packers and Benny the Butcher for his hometown Buffalo Bills.

Jevon Holland, a safety for the Miami Dolphins, and Neville Gallimore, a defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, both from Canada, will also highlight the collection on their social media accounts to highlight the partnership’s Canadian roots.

Advertisement

The limited-edition line will include t-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets co-branded with the emblems and colors of a few NFL teams in addition to the recognizable OVO® owl emblem.

The collection will be available for purchase starting on February 3 at NFLShop.com, NFLShop.ca, and via OVO® in-person and online at octobersveryown.com.