Eddie Murphy Says He’s Down For A ‘Donkey’ Spin-Off Movie: ‘I’d Do It In Two Seconds’

Eddie Murphy Says He’s Down For A ‘Donkey’ Spin-Off Movie: ‘I’d Do It In Two Seconds’

With Puss In Boots getting 3 of his own spinoff movies and a Nickelodeon TV show, Eddie Murphy is wondering why Shrek creators didn’t give Donkey the same love. In a recent interview, the comedy legend said that he’d agree to do another Shrek movie and even a Donkey spin-off “in two seconds.”

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy shared with ETalk. “You know, they did Puss In Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t as funny as the Donkey.”

“I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another Shrek in two seconds.”

Advertisement

The interviewer then told Murphy that he should pull some strings to get a Donkey movie done. Murphy said that decision is all up to Dreamworks.

“That’s Dreamworks Animation,” he said. “They have to want to do it. Dreamworks, if you all want to do it, just call me. I’m ready, I’m sitting and ready to do Donkey.”

Eddie Murphy said it best—if ‘Puss in Boots’ got spin-offs, the “Donkey,” who is funnier, should have as well. pic.twitter.com/1Lafnt34xr — jah (@PopThatCultr) January 28, 2023

Murphy is fresh off the release of You People, which co-stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, Jonah Hilla and Lauren London. Murphy was also recently awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2023 Golden Globes. In his acceptance speech, he shared the three things that will guarantee you success in Hollywood: 1. paying your taxes, 2. minding your business, 3. keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f*****g mouth.