Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka have returned with their new single “Decide.” The single is the introduction to the 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2, which is set to release on Feb. 10.

Eric asked his Instagram followers earlier this week which version of “Decide” to release, and choice one was the easy winner. On the single, Bellinger gives his partner an ultimatum concerning their relationship in this co-produced song by Keyz and Hitmaka.

“Decide” follows the previous singles from the new LP, “BNB,” “Obsession,” and “Obsession” Remix with fellow celebrated songwriter-turned-artist and 2023 GRAMMY-nominee Muni Long. Eric will also embark on “The Obsession Tour,” which will include stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and other cities, on Feb. 2.

You can hear the new single below.