Kicking off Black History Month, the Disney Parks will celebrate Black stories and highlight special experiences at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Throughout the year, you can enjoy Celebrate Soulfully experiences including, the “Tale of the Lion King” stage show, African-inspired cuisine at Troubadour Tavern and training sessions with the Dora Milaje. In February, the celebration expands with more, limited-time offerings you can discover across the resort.

‘Celebrate Gospel’ returns to Disneyland Park – Feb. 18 and 25



A resort tradition for more than a decade, “Celebrate Gospel” returns to the Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland park on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25, from 2:30 – 7:00 p.m. PT! This powerful tribute to Gospel music showcases uplifting performances by award-winning Gospel music stars, recording artists and community choirs – each sharing their own distinctive style. If you’re at Disneyland park, you can stick around for the day’s lineup or drop by for a few songs!

Recording artist Jekalyn Carr takes the stage on Feb. 18, with special guest, singer-songwriter Melvin Crispell, III, and a cappella group Sacred Groove. On Feb. 25, “Celebrate Gospel” features GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and radio host Erica Campbell, with special guest DOE and powerhouse vocal ensemble The Singers of Soul. On both Saturdays, you can also admire the amazing talents of community choirs from across Southern California.

In addition to its African-inspired menu items available year-round, Troubadour Tavern will offer a special honey-glazed fried chicken bowl and red velvet Bundt cake during “Celebrate Gospel.”

In addition, the Downtown Disney District will offer family crafts, live music and special offerings in honor of Black History Month. Kids and families can express their creativity with crafts inspired by Black heritage.

Lovepop will feature two cards designed in collaboration with talented artist Anthony Conley for Black History Month. Artists Ryan Riller and Larissa Marantz will be featured in artist showcases and signings from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. PT at Disneyana in Disneyland park on Feb. 25 and the WonderGround Gallery pop-up location in the Downtown Disney District on Feb. 26.

The Mood Indigo Group will fill the Great Hall of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa with beautiful and energetic live Jazz each evening in February. At the Disneyland Hotel, overnight guests can paint an animation cel, with artwork of Princess Tiana from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Princess and the Frog.”

Restaurants at the Disneyland Resort will celebrate Black History Month with limited-time menu items that are sure to feed the soul. From Feb. 9 through March 5, Black-owned food truck Wings ‘N Waffles will serve up delicious sandwiches, plates and more near the building adjacent to Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District. Soon, we’ll share the Foodie Guide to all the Celebrate Soulfully goodness!

Each evening in February, you can dance and groove along to live musical performances highlighting genres such as R&B, Reggae, Funk, Motown, Jazz, Doo-Wop and Gospel. The Downtown Disney LIVE! stage will host live bands nightly, with scheduled acts including LALA Brass, Forward Motion Band, The Rhythm & Blues Brothas and others. On select weekend days, the festivities start in the afternoon with inspiring Gospel music performances by Sacred Groove and The Singers of Soul.

Celebrate Soulfully Year-Round



A new video, produced in collaboration with National Geographic, will debut in the lobby of the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland park, outside of “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln,” bringing to life the story of the historic relationship between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. Beginning Jan. 27, the video will be played between the busts and portraits of these two giants, recognizing their work together in the fight against slavery. The special presentation is narrated by Robin Roberts and features expert testimonials and the family of Douglass, an American advocate for freedom, justice and democracy.

For a limited time beginning in mid-February at Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure park, you may encounter Moon Girl from the Disney Branded Television and Disney+ series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” which debuts on Feb. 10 on Disney Channel and Feb. 15 on Disney+. The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through a portal into present-day New York City. They team up to make a difference and protect Lunella’s Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

At both theme parks, you can celebrate the stories of Black characters from favorite Disney films. Presented on select days at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland park, the live stage production “Tale of the Lion King,” sweeps you away with the rhythm of the Pride Lands, with every aspect of the show drawing inspiration from the cultural roots of this timeless story. In New Orleans Square, Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets offers home goods, apparel and more in a shop inspired by “The Princess and the Frog.” At Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure park, Super Heroes such as Black Panther, the Dora Milaje and Captain America can often be found greeting and training with recruits.

Watch past video from last year’s celebration below.

CLICK HERE for more info.