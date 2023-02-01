GloRilla launched her “Anyways, Life’s Great” tour by luring super-producer Polow Da Don onto the stage, tying his hands behind his back, taunting him with sexy inquiries, and pump-fake a lap dance before declaring that he seems like the sort to “Nut Quick.”

Following that, GloRilla performed “Nut Quick” from her debut EP “Anyways, Life’s Great…,” which is available for streaming below via CMG/Interscope Records.

Before GloRilla makes her first-ever performance at the Grammys, where she is nominated for “Best Rap Performance,” she embarks on a sold-out tour. The Memphis native’s rapid ascent earned her a nomination for “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the American Music Awards as well as the “Breakthrough Artist” Award at the 2022 BET HipHop Awards.

With her song “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, GloRilla recently scored her second No. 1 at U.S. Urban Radio in Dec. 2022. Previously, in Aug. 2022, when her breakthrough hit “FNF (Let’s Go)” climbed to No. 1 on the U.S. Urban Radio chart, she accomplished the feat of topping the charts.