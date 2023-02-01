One thing about Latto, she will clap back if you try her.

A recent tweet went viral of a user posting side-by-side photos of Latto rocking the same cheetah print panties in different outlets. The caption read, “Can’t afford new panties?”

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023

While the humor was there initially, Latto quoted the tweet by commenting, “Oh no, it’s the panty police.” The post has been retweeted nearly 8K times, with 139K likes.

The laughs continued as Latto decided to take it a step further. Sharing to her 9.8 million followers on Instagram, Latto posted a photo to Story with five different pairs of cheetah underwear, stating, “I’m gonna wear a pair today and sell em tomorrow.”

The next day, Latto did precisely that. The 24-year-old decided to sell the legendary cheetah panties online on eBay, beginning the auction at a mere 99 cents. Her caption reads, “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice,” as she directed her fans to the link in her bio.

Sadly, eBay came in hot to stop the party, stating that used and worn underwear directly violates their “used clothing policy,” deactivating Latto’s post altogether. The company uses AI technology and trained investigators to ensure their policies are upheld.

The eBay listing read: “Latto’s everyday cheetah print panties. Used. As seen on Latto multiple times.”

With Latto’s devout fanbase, it was no surprise when hundreds of thousands of dollars were put up. Within a few hours since Latto posted, the auction peaked at $95,650, with over 100 bids from her fans partaking in fun. Sadly, Latto won’t sell her panties on the platform soon.

Hey! 👋 Thanks for reaching out, Used underwear is not allowed on site please report any listings you see in breach of policy here > https://t.co/hjfHUw5KqE Thanks ~Gayle — Ask eBay (@AskeBay) January 31, 2023

eBay’s customer service page, @askeBay, responded to Lotto’s tweet of the auction stating, “Used underwear is not allowed on site, please report any listings you see in breach of policy.”

Before the listing, Latto even went as far as giving fans a peek into her underwear drawer. She states, “In light of my panty discrepancy yesterday, I’ve decided to give you guys an inside look on my panty drawer. These are all my Target panties that caused such a discrepancy yesterday. $5 at Target, here’s the cheetah stash.”

Either way, we’re sure Latto is getting kicked out of how much fans were willing to pay for her cheap panties!