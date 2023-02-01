Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett Going for the 4-Peat: ‘Bad Boys 4’ Pre-Production Underway

Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett Going for the 4-Peat: ‘Bad Boys 4’ Pre-Production Underway

Bad Boys 4 is on the way! Will Smith hit social media and revealed he has linked back up with Martin Lawrence, and pre-production on their fourth film is underway.

The film is in pre-production at Sony Pictures, returning Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to the director chair.

Bad Boys for Life hit theaters in a pre-pandemic world, bringing in over $400 million at the worldwide box office. According to Deadline, the film had a four-day opening of $73 million.

Advertisement

Back producing are Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Smith for Westbrook, and Chad Oman; executive producing are Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone.

You can see the reconnecting moment below.