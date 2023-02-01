Late last year, Migos’ Offset sued Quality Control Music over the rights to his solo career, claiming he paid millions to get the rights back. QC CEO Pee replied, “The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly. Let’s see how this one go. Been [too] real for all this lame s**t. Everyone know the real problem.” Offset gave a retort, saying, “N***as act like I’m the problem I paid millions to get my rights back. N***a you blackballed me I ain’t said s*** one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?”

Now, QC Music has filed a motion to request that the lawsuit against them from Offset to be dismissed. The suit filed by the Migos rapper was to prevent the label from making money off his solo releases like “CODE” and “54321.” The cause for QC’s request claims that Offset breached legal agreements, which included a confidential clause after an argument online.

Quality Control’s dismissal request reads, “Because Offset is not the owner of recordings he has made or continues to make with Motown on or after January 15, 2021, including the recordings ‘54321’ and ‘Code,’ [Offset] lack standing to bring this action.”

Advertisement

QC says that Offset broke a “confidentiality provision” in their agreement, saying the rapper revealed “the terms of the Settlement Agreement in the Complaint and in social media posts.”