In the case against R. Kelly, a Chicago prosecutor declared that her office would drop the sexual assault allegations against the famous R&B singer. The Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx stated the charges are dropped after Kells had already been convicted of two federal crimes and “is looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again.”

2019 saw Foxx calling for Kelly’s victims to come forward and expressing concern that people who had come forward against Kelly “may be disappointed” by the most recent disclosure.

“Mr. Kelly is potentially looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again for the crimes that he’s committed,” Foxx said, referring to his other federal convictions. “While today’s cases are no longer being pursued, we believe justice has been served.”

How does Kelly feel? No relief at all. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, spoke with TMZ and stated it was the right move but ultimately did nothing.

“There is no real sense of relief,” Bonjean said. “He is still fighting for his life. He is facing decades in prison.”

Foxx doubled down in justice being served, which you can see below.