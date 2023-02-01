The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game has announced the player pool for the NBA’s showcase of young talent.

Rising Stars will once again include a three-game mini-tournament between four teams of NBA rookies, sophomores, and NBA G League players.

28 players, including 11 NBA rookies, 10 NBA sophomores, and 7 NBA G League players, will compete in the Jordan Rising Stars.

Advertisement

Jordan Rising Stars will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score. Honorary coaches are Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry and Deron Williams.



Complete details: https://t.co/o8A18LuQlR



More on the format ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DAXkqnovn3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 31, 2023

Onto three seven-player teams, the 21 NBA players chosen by NBA assistant coaches will be drafted. The fourth team will be made up of the seven NBA G League players chosen by the NBA league office.

Basketball greats Pau Gasol, a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion, Joakim Noah, a two-time NBA All-Star and the 2013–14 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and Deron Williams, a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All–NBA Second Team member, will serve as honorary head coaches for the Jordan Rising Stars teams, which are made up of rookies and sophomores.

The 2008–09 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year and 2011 NBA Champion Jason Terry, a current Jazz assistant coach and former head coach of the NBA G League’s Grand Rapids Gold, will serve as the team’s captain.

You can see the full roster below.