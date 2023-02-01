LeBron James is going crazy right now. During a trip to Madison Square Guarde to play the Knicks, King James dropped 28 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds en route to a win and becoming the fourth all-time leader in NBA assists. Need more? He inched even closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the All-Time scoring list.
In taking the fourth spot on the list, King James passed up a couple of point Gods in Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335).
“It’s amazing because that’s just what I love to do and get my guys involved,” said James to ESPN. “Anytime you link with some of the greats — Mark Jackson played here, was drafted here by the Knicks, so it’s a super cool thing. And obviously, we know when Nash was [in the league]; I played against him for many, many years. His ability to pass the ball was very uncanny.”
You can see highlights from the win below.