LeBron James is going crazy right now. During a trip to Madison Square Guarde to play the Knicks, King James dropped 28 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds en route to a win and becoming the fourth all-time leader in NBA assists. Need more? He inched even closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the All-Time scoring list.

First of the season for the King pic.twitter.com/YCYzbg7Hgg — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2023

In taking the fourth spot on the list, King James passed up a couple of point Gods in Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335).

One of the greatest passers ever.



Congrats to @KingJames on passing Steve Nash for the 4th-most assists in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/otUtJ7PeGZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2023

“It’s amazing because that’s just what I love to do and get my guys involved,” said James to ESPN. “Anytime you link with some of the greats — Mark Jackson played here, was drafted here by the Knicks, so it’s a super cool thing. And obviously, we know when Nash was [in the league]; I played against him for many, many years. His ability to pass the ball was very uncanny.”

