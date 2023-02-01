Words by: Brandon Simmons

Bravo’s new TV series is almost here! SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B just released its trailer and fans will have plenty to digest. Legendary R&B groups, SWV & Xscape, give fans access to the making of their joint-headlining concert spanning only one night. Produced by Mona Scott-Young, the 6-part series will air on March 5th. All members from both groups will be involved: Tamika, LaTocha, Tiny, and Kandi of Xscape and Coko, Taj, and Lelee of SWV.

With two female supergroups, there are bound to be a few issues. One issue is, who is going to be the headliner? Also, in the two-minute trailer, the ladies find out that one of their group members has signed a solo deal. The TV network, Bravo, released a statement regarding their new series.

“The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups.”

Bravo is no stranger to having Xscape as part of its network. Kandi Burruss has been on Real Housewives of Atlanta for years, and the group once had their own series Xscape: Still Kickin’ It as well. The two groups have always been linked together since the 90s. In 2021, they faced off against each other for a Mother’s Day Verzuz battle.

SWV was originally a gospel group but transitioned to R&B. In the 90s, they had hits such as, “Weak”, “You’re the One”, and “Right Here”. To this day, they are one of the best-selling female groups of all time, with over 25 million records sold. Xscape was discovered by Jermaine Dupri as he signed them to his record label, So So Def. Their debut album, Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, went platinum with some of their biggest hits, “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding”.