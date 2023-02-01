Members of Michigan authorities are investigating three local rappers who went missing after a canceled show.

CNN notes the three rappers are Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31, and Montoya Givens, 31. The three men are associated with each other and were supposed to perform at a club in Detroit. All three of the men’s phones stopped activity.

“It’s our understanding that the performance got canceled, and from there – we just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we are trying to find out,” Detroit police commander of major crimes Michael McGinnis said. “The mother of one of the victims, the next day, made a report of the missing person. That mother became very proactive in the investigation and started searching for her vehicle through OnStar.”

Authorities recovered her car in Warren, Michigan.

“We need help,” McGinnis said. “If somebody knows something, we’re asking please call and share that information with us.”