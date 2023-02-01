Tom Brady has announced his retirement, exactly one year after the date of his first retirement announcement. In a video uploaded to Twitter, Brady stated he is retiring “for good.”

Brady said he is sidestepping the pageantry of retirement and will not turn back this year to return to the field. Brady also revealed he “wouldn’t change a thing” for his career.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

For his career, Brady played 23 seasons, won seven Super Bowls, is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time NFL MVP, and collected over $300 million in earnings. In his final season, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

You can see his announcement below.