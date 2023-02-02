Damar Hamlin Teams with the American Heart Association for ‘3 for Heart’ Challenge to Promote CPR

Damar Hamlin Teams with the American Heart Association for ‘3 for Heart’ Challenge to Promote CPR

Damar Hamlin is teaming up with American Heart Association for the “3 Heart” challenge to spread CPR awareness. The partnership comes after his on-field collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals near the close of the NFL season.

“Once again, I want to thank everybody for their love and support over these past few weeks,” Hamlin said in the Instagram video. “As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.”

To participate in the challenge, you have to learn hands-only CPR, make a donation to the AHA, and challenge three people to do the same. Tom Brady, LeBron James, and Michelle Obama were challenged by Hamlin.

Advertisement

You can see his announcement below.