Dr. Dre’s The Chronic is back on streaming services. With the relaunch across Spotify, Apple Music, and more, Dr. Dre launched new inspiration merch including hoodies, shirts, and more.

“I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records,” Dre said. “Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

“Dre’s solo career all started with the ‘The Chronic,’ one of the most celebrated recordings of all time,” said Steve Berman, vice chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M.

“From my first day at Interscope the significance of Dr. Dre as a foundational artist at this label was incredibly important to me,” John Janick, a chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M said. “We take our responsibility to Dre and his amazing body of work very seriously and we are honored to work closely with him on this re-release of one of the most important albums of all time.”